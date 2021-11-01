Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.