RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. RealNetworks has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of RealNetworks worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.