Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE O traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. 5,383,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

