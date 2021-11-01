Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.