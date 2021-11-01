Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR):

11/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $117.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $117.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CFR traded up $5.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 403,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,344. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Motco increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 107.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.