Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.61.
RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
