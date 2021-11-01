Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

RLXXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

