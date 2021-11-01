Render Token (RNDR) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $165.01 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,190,619 coins and its circulating supply is 166,389,663 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

