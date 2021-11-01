Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CNX Resources Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

