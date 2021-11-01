Reserve Rights One Day Volume Reaches $88.95 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $517.44 million and $88.95 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.