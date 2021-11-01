RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$24.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.35. 446,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.93.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

