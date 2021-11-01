Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.49. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.96 and its 200 day moving average is $371.29.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

