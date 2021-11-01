Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 31.7% in October

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. 40,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,816. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

