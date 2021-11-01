Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.080-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.660 EPS.

ROP traded down $6.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

