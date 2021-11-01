Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.14 and its 200 day moving average is $464.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

