Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $166.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

