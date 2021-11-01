Royal Bank of Canada Has $69.58 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Generac were worth $69,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC opened at $498.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.04 and a 200 day moving average of $395.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $510.53.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

