Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of Allegion worth $65,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,275. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

