Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Republic Services worth $71,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

