Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$29.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.64.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$1.07 on Monday, hitting C$31.14. The company had a trading volume of 644,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,779. The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -546.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$33.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

