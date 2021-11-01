Royal Bank of Canada Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

