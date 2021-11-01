Royal Bank of Canada Sells 92,789 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,789 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $62,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $84,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.