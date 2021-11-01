Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Outperform

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

IMO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.75. 24,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,968. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 247,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

