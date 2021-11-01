RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of RGLXY remained flat at $$5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06. RTL Group has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

