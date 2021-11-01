Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 491747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

