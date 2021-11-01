S4FE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. S4FE has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $84.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00224133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096264 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.