Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

