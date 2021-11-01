Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $352.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $272.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.