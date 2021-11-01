Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $352.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $272.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.