Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.52 ($37.08).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

