San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 14.8%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) dropped 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 175,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 103,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

