Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.16. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

