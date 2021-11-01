Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.16. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.