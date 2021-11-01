Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $131.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.94 million and the highest is $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $132.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 6,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

