Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

ETR DHER traded down €3.00 ($3.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €107.55 ($126.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

