Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €85.12.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

