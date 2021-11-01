Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $18.45 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.