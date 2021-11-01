Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €149.47.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

