Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.24. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

