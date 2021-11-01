Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 137.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122,715 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 192.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

