Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

