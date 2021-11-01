Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.07 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.