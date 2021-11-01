Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $11,059,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.44 on Monday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. Research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 in the last quarter.

ORGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

