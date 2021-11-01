Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

