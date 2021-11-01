Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 108,917 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.17 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

