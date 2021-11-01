Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,580 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.