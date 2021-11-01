Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,741 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in GDS by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in GDS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

