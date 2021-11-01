Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

