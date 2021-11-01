Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

