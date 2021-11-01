Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,516.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,516 ($19.81) and last traded at GBX 1,506.50 ($19.68), with a volume of 541953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,501.50 ($19.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,296.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

