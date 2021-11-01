Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Shares of SGEN opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

