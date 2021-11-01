SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $125,400.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 319,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,302. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 2.41.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
