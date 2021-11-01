SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $125,400.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 319,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,302. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

